Long season ahead for Andre and Jordan Ayew

The Battle of the Brothers between Andre and Jordan Ayew this weekend—as West Ham United hosted Swansea City at the London Stadium—turned into a bit of a damp squib, with the Hammers nabbing a late win when Diafra Sakho struck at the death.

The match was an opportunity for the duo to demonstrate to Kwesi Appiah why he was wrong to exclude them from the Ghana squad to face Uganda this week, and to prove to Black Stars fans that they still have the quality to make a difference to the national side.

Instead, they did little of the sort.

While Dede may receive some credit for his hard-work on the left—before he was replaced with 12 minutes remaining—neither brother did enough to suggest that their sides will enjoy the kind of prosperous campaign that their supporters are hoping for.

West Ham got the win at the death, but fan frustration at the team’s lethargy and lack of invention had spilled over long before Sakho handed Slaven Bilic a late lifeline.

How much longer can the Croatian last with the Irons without meshing together some kind of coherent frontline from his myriad offensive options?

You wonder whether he’d have seen out the international break had Swansea grabbed a winner, such was the unhappy mood on the terraces.

While Ayew’s work rate, anticipation and technical qualities ought to set him a part as a player who can have a key role in Bilic getting the best out of his forwards, there’s a sense that the West African remains misused by the Croatian coach.

Indeed, the games when Dede has truly shone for the Hammers are pretty few and far between—increasingly so—and while he got off one shot on the left flank during Saturday’s showdown, he didn’t deliver a single key pass or an accurate cross during a disinterested showing.

It would be little surprise if substitute Arthur Masuaku—who contributed the assist for Sakho’s late strike—is picked ahead of Ayew in a more advanced role after the international break to give the Hammers more menace on the left.

With or without Bilic, the Hammers should have the quality, the resources and the ambition to pull away from the relegation zone, but until he has a manager who knows how to employ him within a team structure, it remains to be seen what kind of contribution Dede will make during the rest of the campaign.

