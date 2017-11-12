Lonzo Ball makes history... doesn't care

His triple-double bettered a LeBron James record and grabbed the headlines, but Lonzo Ball was not in any mood to celebrate.

Los Angeles Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball's record-breaking triple-double caused a stir, but the 20-year-old insisted: "I really don't care".

Ball became the youngest player to achieve the feat in Saturday's showdown with the Milwaukee Bucks, eclipsing the legendary LeBron James by five days.

But the Lakers (5-8) were beaten 98-90 on the road, which took the shine off things for Ball.

"I really don't care," the 20-year-old said.

"We took a loss, so it don't really mean nothing. I just wanted to win. My impact is on wins and losses and we lost.

"I thought we put ourselves in a good position to get it, but it didn't happen.

"For us, it's tough to lose on this road trip. We come out here in different time zones and play good teams night in and night out. We need to learn from it and get wins."

In what was Ball's 13th game, he posted 19 points, 13 assists and 12 rebounds, along with four blocks and three steals.