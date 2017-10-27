New-look Lyon shaking things up as they lead the French Top 14

Lyon's English flanker Carl Fearns (centre) has been integral to his side's success and was nominated for Top 14 Player of the Season last year - AFP

These might still be early days in the current Top 14 season but the table shows a surprising new name at the top. Lyon, who host struggling Oyonnax on Saturday, proudly sit in first place after seven games ahead of regular giants Clermont, Montpellier, Toulon and Toulouse.

Known in town as the LOU - Lyon Olympique Universitaire - the club have spent the best part of this decade lurching between France’s top two divisions, with their most recent promotion coming in 2016.

Now Lyon have won their last four games, six out of seven this season, and the sense after visiting the town this week is that rugby in France’s third largest city is about to take off.

“So far, so good,” was the verdict of chairman Yann Roubert, the youngest chairman in the Top 14. “Although we have 19 games to go, and a few injuries. We hope the best is still to come.

“When we speak about rugby in France we tend to talk about the south west, but the club was founded in 1896. Rugby has been here for a long time.

“Around Lyon you have 100 clubs, and 60,000 players, so the raw material is there. The population of the region is 1.5 million people. If we can interest a fraction of that, we should have the means to grow.”

Celebrations as Lyon beat Racing Metro 92 in the French Top 14