Lopetegui keen for more international windows as Spain prepare for World Cup

With Spain having only a handful of matches to prepare for the World Cup, coach Julen Lopetegui wants more chances to work with his team.

Julen Lopetegui feels coaches should be given more international breaks to develop their teams ahead of the World Cup, as Spain prepare for friendlies against Costa Rica and Russia.

The 2010 winners eased to qualification for Russia 2018 by topping a group that included Italy after winning nine of their last 10 matches, but Lopetegui is frustrated by the international calendar.

Spain will not get together again until March, when a prestigious friendly against world champions Germany has been scheduled to be played in Dusseldorf.

FIFA is considering a change in the schedule to have longer, less frequent breaks, but Lopetegui indicated he would prefer a switch that gives him more opportunities to work with his players.

"We're focused on our football right now, we're getting ready for a World Cup," Lopetegui told reporters on Friday. "We only have two international windows to do it, this one and another one in March.

"Both are great opportunities to keep preparing, to set our game style, to be together as a group, to compete and of course to keep improving with the World Cup in view.

"Of course I would like to have more international windows but that's what we all have, us and the rest of national teams. We will try to make good use of the little time we have to stick together and face to difficult teams that might be direct rivals during the World Cup, two strong and difficult opponents that will force us to do our best.

"We have to take advantage of these international windows to clarify concepts of our game and be in the best shape for the World Cup."

Spain will be expected to beat Costa Rica easily, but Lopetegui believes they will give his side a tough test at La Rosaleda on Saturday.

"Costa Rica are a great team, they are in the top of the football scene since four years ago, they were a penalty kick away from playing the semi-finals [of the 2014 World Cup] and they were in first position in their group stage with England, Italy and Uruguay.