Lorenzo admits loss of concentration caused Misano crash

Jorge Lorenzo admitted his crash at the San Marino Grand Prix on Sunday was caused by a loss of concentration while changing the settings on his Ducati.

The three-time world champion surged from fifth on the grid to lead at a wet Misano, opening up a lead of roughly five seconds before losing control of his bike.

Lorenzo was launched from his seat as he slipped out at turn six and landed back-first on the track.

The Spaniard confessed he is yet to fully adapt to his new bike and the extra mental energy required to make alterations proved costly.

"The system on the Ducati is more complex [than the Yamaha], still it's not natural because usually I don't change it too much during the weekend," said Lorenzo.

"I still haven't completely adapted and I think too much about all the possibilities. This means I lose concentration on riding, it doesn't mean I just couldn't ride.

"I changed direction a little bit quicker and was not using the rear brake. It was enough [to cause a crash].

"I didn't expect this change of direction to mean losing the rear so aggressively, but it happened and it was a big pity. When you are racing in the rain, this can happen.

"We had the first great chance to win with Ducati, but we lost it. It's a matter of time [until] another podium arrives and maybe a victory."