Lorenzo Gordinho itching for Kaizer Chiefs return

The Glamour Boys have lost several of their regular players through injury, but Gordinho is hoping to come back before the start of next month

Kaizer Chiefs defender Lorenzo Gordinho is hoping to make his return to action by the end of October.

The 23-year-old is currently nursing broken ribs, and will most certainly miss Amakhosi's two crucial league games against Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates on Tuesday and Saturday respectively.

Gordinho revealed that he will have his final scan next week Wednesday to determine if he's recovering well from the injury.

“Next week Wednesday I’ll have my scan, my final scan, and then I’ll take it from there. I think it’s likely that by the end of the month I should be back,” Gordinho told the media on Monday.

The South Africa international also weighed in on the Telkom Knockout Cup draw which was conducted in Johannesburg on Monday where Chiefs were pitted against AmaZulu.

He feels this is an opportunity for the Glamour Boys to start over and get their season back on track.

“It’s very important for us. This is a clean slate for us to start this cup. If we can win this game and go into the next round then it will boost the confidence of the team and get some support behind the coach. This is a very big opportunity and I think we should take it," he said.



“I’m sure the boys will take it. We want to win all the trophies out there. We don’t go out to lose. So, this is definitely an opportunity for us,” added Gordinho.

