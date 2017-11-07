Losing Harry Kane and Harry Winks to injury is a genuine problem for England manager Gareth Southgate

Gareth Southgate has been left without his best player, and one of his best prospects, by the withdrawals of Harry Kane and Harry Winks from the England squad.

To make matters worse, Jordan Henderson, Raheem Sterling and Fabian Delph all following in pulling out of the national team squad on Tuesday with injuries, but it’s the Spurs duo that will concern Southgate the most.

The Tottenham pair are both in sparkling form but picked up knocks during Sunday’s 1-0 win over Crystal Palace. Both were scanned at Spurs’ Enfield training base on Monday and last night were withdrawn from the squad for the Germany and Brazil friendlies. Their team-mate Dele Alli will also miss out with hamstring tightness.

Kane’s absence deprives England of their one genuine world-class player, one of their few certain starters and their likely captain in Russia next June. He has 13 goals already for Tottenham so far this season and has carried that form into international duty too, with four in England’s final four World Cup qualifiers: two in Malta and then the only goals in the 1-0s wins over Slovenia and Lithuania.

Kane’s absence naturally diminishes England’s chances of beating Germany and Brazil, but that is not really the point. These are only friendlies and winning is not important. But it will deprive England of the chance to test their playing style against top opposition with their most important player leading the charge. England have other good strikers to play up front: Jamie Vardy, Marcus Rashford and Tammy Abraham. But none of them – unless Kane is injured – will be starting in that role in Russia. At least if Southgate starts Rashford up front, he will have an extra place in the front three for a player like Sterling or Jesse Lingard.

Winks cannot be said to be as important to England as Kane yet, having only made one senior international appearance. But he was England’s man of the match in Lithuania and Southgate spoke very warmly about him when naming his England squad last week. Given the direction Southgate wants to take England in now: more possession, more creativity, better use of the ball in midfield, Winks is absolutely indispensable.