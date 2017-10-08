Losing Ozil and Sanchez will be a huge setback for Arsenal - Iwobi

The duo are in the final year of their respective contracts at the Emirates and the 21-year-old says losing them would be detrimental to the club

Arsenal forward Alex Iwobi says losing Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez will be a setback to the club’s ambitions.

The German and the Chilean are in the final year on their contracts with both players yet to sign new deals with the Gunners.

And with rival teams looking to poach the duo from the north London outfit, the Nigeria international says their departure would be a huge loss to his side and the goals which the club is trying to meet.

"When they are fit they are unstoppable. They are both capable of changing a game or a season," Iwobi told the Sun.

"They have a big decision to make. But it would be a huge setback to lose them because from the stats you can see we do need them for their goals and assists.

“For a team like Arsenal, we need to be aiming for the top four and we need what they bring.

"It will be great for them to stay. I’ve learnt a lot from them. Just the opportunity to even train with them has been amazing. They are two top-class players with great experience having played at the top level," he concluded