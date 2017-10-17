Louis van Gaal still unhappy with how Jose Mourinho replaced him as Manchester United manager

Louis van Gaal Manager of Manchester United applauds the fans after winning The Emirates FA Cup Final match between Manchester United and Crystal Palace at Wembley: Getty

Louis van Gaal still isn’t happy with how Jose Mourinho replaced him at Manchester United.

Van Gaal was famously dismissed upon the conclusion of the 2015/16 season, in the hours immediately after leading United to glory in the FA Cup.

Mourinho was quickly replaced as Van Gaal’s successor, with the Dutchman left feeling disappointed by the speed of the appointment.

The pair were reunited on Saturday when Van Gaal went to watch Manchester United’s 0-0 draw with Liverpool at Anfield, with the former United boss revealing afterwards that he had still not completely forgiven his replacement.

“Of course. How I have suspected it, the way his transfer as a manager to Manchester United went was not elegant at all. That resulted in my sacking,” he said.

“In principle, he is not a bad guy. He can be sympathetic and he was this way when he was my assistant in the past.

“But he lets himself go out of control too often.”

Van Gaal is still a little sore about his United departure (Getty) More

However Van Gaal also made clear that he reflects back on his time at Old Trafford with very fond memories.

“I have great memories and my relationship with all the staff and fans was great during my time at United.”