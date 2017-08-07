Loute hails resilient FC IfeanyiUbah vs. Nasarawa United

The Anambra Warriors midfielder said being discipline enabled them to hold on to their early lead to claim a win against the Solid Miners

FC Ifeanyiubah midfielder, Isaac Loute hails their reisilience in the 1-0 victory over Nasarawa United on Sunday.

An 18th minute goal by Pascal Seka ensured Yaw Preko's men emerge victorious despite their visitors' threats to level the tie.

And the win saw the Anambra Warriors move to fifth in the league standings with 50 points from 33 games while the Solid Miners drop to ninth spot with 47 points from the same number of matches.

“It was very important for us to score early goal again against Nasarawa United this time around just like we have been doing in our home games this season. But we did something right this time to protect the goal we scored unlike against Gombe United when we let slip a two goal lead to end up with a draw,” Loute told Goal.

“Nasarawa United played a lot better in the second half and could have levelled up if we did not hold on to our lead with all that we have got. We knew that only the three points will do with the points we lost before our fans in the last game.

“We hope to build on this and strive to get as many points as possible in the remaining three away matches.”