How Arnautovic earned a special gift from Mourinho

West Ham forward Marko Arnautovic says Jose Mourinho gave him his watch after he turned up for Inter training hours early to avoid another confrontation with the head coach.

The Austria international endured a difficult loan spell at San Siro in the Portuguese's final year in charge, making only three Serie A appearances in the Nerazzurri's treble-winning season.

Mourinho later described Arnautovic as "a fantastic person with the attitude of a child" and the club declined to take up the option to sign him permanently from Twente, allowing him to join Werder Bremen.

Arnautovic, though, retains a fond memory of Mourinho that stems from a desperate attempt to avoid a telling-off after his lack of punctuality caused problems on a pre-season tour.

"We were at Abu Dhabi for pre-season with Inter in 2009," he told The Daily Mail. "I overslept for breakfast. Late number one.

"Then there was the team meeting. The hotel was huge and my room was on the 75th floor. I am waiting for the lift and I press and I press and still I have got seven minutes so I am okay. But then I still didn't make it. Disaster. Number two.

READ MORE:Long ball need not be the wrong ball for Pep Guardiola

READ MORE:Was MLS really to blame for USA failings?

READ MORE:Sam Allardyce rules himself out of the Leicester running

"Then, before we meet for the game, it was happening again and I was like: 'He is going to kill me'. So then we fought a little bit and I was out of the team that day, training on my own.

"Back in Milan, I thought we were training in the morning and I went in just perfect. There were no cars there. We were actually training in the afternoon that day!

"Mourinho is there with his staff and he stands up and starts applauding and laughing. He said: 'You are my man. You come here five hours before training. I love you! Here, take my watch'. I still have that watch in my house."