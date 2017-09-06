I would love to win the Caf Confederation Cup with SuperSport United, says Reneilwe Letsholonyane

Letsholonyane is confident that Matsatsantsa can progress into the MTN 8 final, and remains hopeful for a Caf medal this season

With the international break now something of the past, all eyes will now fall on the MTN 8 second leg semi-finals this coming weekend.

SuperSport United in particular, will be hoping for a better display this time around when they lock horns with Maritzburg United away from home. It will be a tricky encounter against one of the tournament’s in form teams, and with Maritzburg carrying a valuable away goal into the clash, SuperSport will have their work cut out.

Nonetheless, veteran SuperSport midfielder Reneilwe Letsholonyane remains optimistic that the Tshwane-based outfit can do the job against the Team of Choice despite the clash also signalling the start of a busy period for the club.

“I believe we will reverse the score against Maritzburg United,” Letsholonyane told The Star.

“We will go direct and try to get the result that we want, and move on to the final. The next four weeks will be hectic for us. But as a team, we are ready,” Letsholonyane explained.

Over the coming weeks, SuperSport will also resume their Caf Confederation Cup campaign as they take on Zesco United in the quarterfinals, and the 35-year-old is excited by the prospect of adding a Caf medal to his trophy cabinet, something which has eluded the highly decorated player.

“I would love to win the Caf Confederation Cup medal,” he said.

“If it doesn’t happen, it is not the end of the world. There are other trophies that we need to challenge for, but the Caf medals are the ones that are missing (in his collection).

“They are the only ones that I haven’t won as a club player. I would also love to win the big one, the Caf Champions League. It is my desire to win these trophies.

“It would be an honour and a privilege to be part of the SuperSport United generation that won the Confederation Cup. It would certainly be a great feeling for me,” Letsholonyane concluded.