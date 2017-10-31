Lovren addresses 'disgusting' death threat

Dejan Lovren took to social media on Tuesday to cast light on the vile abuse he has received, with his family having been threatened.

Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren has revealed that he and his family received a "disgusting" death threat on social media.

The centre-back has struggled for form this season and has received criticism from fans and pundits alike, particularly after he was substituted just 31 minutes into Liverpool's 4-1 defeat to Tottenham.

But Lovren has now brought to light just how serious some of the comments sent to him on social media have been, with the Croatia international posting a screenshot on his Instagram story of someone threatening violence against his family.

He then posted his response, saying he simply "won't accept" such vile abuse.

The 28-year-old wrote: "I don't mind when people talk s*** about me, its [sic] says more about them!

"But I cannot ignore when my family is threatened. I just can't and won't accept that. Disgusting."