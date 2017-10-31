Lovren could return for Liverpool despite death threat scare, says Klopp

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp hopes to have Philippe Coutinho and Dejan Lovren available for Wednesday's Champions League clash with Maribor.

An adductor problem kept Coutinho out of the 3-0 Premier League win over Huddersfield Town on Saturday, while Lovren was forced to withdraw from the starting XI moments before kick-off due to a thigh concern.

The centre-back was heavily criticised for his performance in the 4-1 loss to Tottenham and revealed on Instagram his family had been the target of a death threat in recent days , prompting suggestions he could be rested for Maribor's visit to Anfield.

But Klopp, who will speak to Lovren about the message aimed at his family, hopes to have both in the squad for a key game in Group E, provided they can come through training on Wednesday unscathed.

"I am not 100 per cent sure. They are both much better but whether they will be ready, I don't know at this moment," Klopp told a news conference.

"We have to see. We have a [training] session at 5pm and we will see who will be involved. I hope for both.

"If they will not train, especially in Dejan's case, that does not mean he cannot play. In Dejan's case if he could train tonight [Tuesday] and tomorrow, that would be enough.

