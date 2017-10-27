Lovren critics like rubberneckers, fumes Klopp

Jurgen Klopp blasted critics of Dejan Lovren as being like rubberneckers as the Liverpool defender's form and fitness continue to attract derision.

Reds boss Klopp substituted Lovren after half an hour in last weekend's 4-1 loss at Tottenham after a string of errors from the 28-year-old.

The German boss was critical of the former Southampton man after the game at Wembley but adopted a different tact ahead of this weekend's visit of former colleague David Wagner's Huddersfield Town.

"I don't wish on one of you that all your mistakes are discussed in public," he said. "You cannot even imagine, you have not even an idea about how it feels. The boys, in the first case, are still human beings.

"It's kind of like watching an accident and there are people standing around with smartphones instead of helping – I am not this kind of person.

"We had a normal week and, of course, it was not the nicest week in Dejan's life, but at the end, it's only football. We have to know about this and people don't become a better or worse person after making a mistake in a football game.

