Lovren voted Liverpool Player of the Month after death threat

Liverpool fans have successfully voted Dejan Lovren as the club's Player of the Month for October in a show of support after the defender received a death threat against his family on social media.

Lovren was the subject of heavy criticism for his performance in Liverpool's 4-1 defeat to Tottenham last month and shared a screenshot of a message in which the sender threatened violence against the defender.

"I cannot ignore when my family is threatened," Lovren said in response. "I just can't and won't accept that."

Liverpool fans on Twitter called for supporters to vote for Lovren in the Player of the Month ballot posted on the club's website and have achieved their goal.

After the poll closed Lovren sat top of the list, his 33 per cent share matched by Mohamed Salah with Philippe Coutinho (nine per cent) in third.