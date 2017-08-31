Low ‘cannot see’ Draxler completing Arsenal Deadline Day move

The 23-year-old winger has impressed his national team boss in Paris, and there is little likelihood of him leaving the French capital for now

Germany head coach Joachim Low has scotched speculation suggesting that Julian Draxler could make a last-minute move to Arsenal this summer.

The Paris Saint-Germain winger has found his place in the French capital side’s starting XI in jeopardy following the arrival of Neymar, which had led to reports that he could move to Arsenal.

Low, however, does not find such rumours credible.

“I chatted briefly with Julian yesterday and I cannot see one of our players moving today,” he told the media.

“Julian felt really good in Paris until now. He has developed really well and you could see that in Russia this summer."

Low had praise for the player, who was named the Confederations Cup’s most valuable player in the summer and is in Germany's squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against the Czech Republic and Norway.

“He started great in France and scored goals. Now they’ve made two big signings and Neymar occupies the position he had,” he continued.

“Julian can play on the right and in the middle. He is versatile and has the self-confidence to come out on top.”

The Germany coach did warn that even if a transfer was not possible immediately, it may be on the agenda come January.

“The situation might need reassessing in six months,” he said. “It would be great to read Unai Emery’s mind.”