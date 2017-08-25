Low entry for girls in the inaugural Chapa Dimba tournament

Harambee Stars Captain and Tottenham Hotspurs midfielder, Victor Wanyama is the face of the program

Only 282 girls teams of out of 1,567 total number of registered teams will take part n the inaugural national Chapa Dimba na Safaricom tournament set to begin next month.

The competition, which seeks to develop grassroots football, scout youth talent and eventually draft gifted players to the National team, will feature 1,285 boys teams and 282 girls team from all over the country.

“The turnout was great although we wish more girls had come forward to display their talents just like the boys did,” said Sylvia Mulinge, Director – Consumer Business, Safaricom.

Nairobi region has 167 teams confirmed while Nyanza will have 235. From North Eastern, there will be 80 teams participating while Western, Rift and Eastern regions will have 197, 352 and 189 teams respectively. The Coast region will have 163 teams with 184 from central signing up.

The competition will kick off on 9th September with the group stages, followed by the knockout phase, regional finals, with the grand finale set for March 2018.

Safaricom has invested Shs100 million towards the program which includes Shs10 million shillings worth of prizes as well as for renovation of some of the community pitches through a legacy programme to provide football related equipment to assist the grassroots teams.

The winning teams will walk away with one million and an opportunity to go for an international training camp in London in April 2018.

Harambee Stars Captain and Tottenham Hotspurs midfielder, Victor Wanyama is the face of the program.