Low to experiment with Germany in Neuer absence

Bernd Leno, Leroy Sane and Emre Can will all start in Germany's final World Cup qualifier on Sunday, boss Joachim Low has confirmed.

Germany coach Joachim Low will explore his options against Azerbaijan as he attempts to identify a pecking order behind injured goalkeeper Manuel Neuer.

The world champions secured their place at Russia 2018 with a 3-1 win away to Northern Ireland on Thursday, extending their 100 per cent record in qualifying to nine matches.

But their preparations suffered a setback with news that Neuer could be sidelined for a further six months due to a metatarsal injury.

Barcelona shot-stopper Marc-Andre ter Stegen is the current replacement, but Bayer Leverkusen's Bernd Leno will be given another chance to impress on Sunday after an underwhelming display against Australia at the Confederations Cup.

"When Neuer is fit, he starts. We must see how [his injury] develops," Low said at his pre-match press conference.

"Marc-Andre has shown himself to be very capable. He has developed well with us.

"If you can speak of a goalkeeper behind Manuel Neuer, it is Marc-Andre ter Stegen. We also have confidence in him, just as in Bernd Leno and Kevin Trapp."

Low also confirmed the in-form Leroy Sane will earn his eighth international cap at the Fritz-Walter Stadion and will be joined in the starting XI by Liverpool midfielder Emre Can.

Manchester City attacker Sane, a member of Germany's Euro 2016 squad, pulled out of the Confederations Cup to undergo nasal surgery.