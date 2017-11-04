Lowry and Aphibarnrat hit the front as Colsaerts toils in Turkey

It was a day of toil for Nicolas Colsaerts, as Shane Lowry and Kiradech Aphibarnrat earned a share of the Turkish Airlines Open lead.

Shane Lowry and Kiradech Aphibarnrat surged to the top of the Turkish Airlines Open leaderboard as Nicolas Colsaerts toiled on a day of generally low scoring to surrender his strong lead.

Belgian Colsaerts had led by four heading into Saturday's third round following a seven-under 64 on Friday but, as those around him impressed on moving day, he carded a two-over 73 to sit in a tie for third with Justin Rose and Padraig Harrington.

Lowry was rewarded for a day of superb consistency as a blemish-free round of 65, including a streak of three birdies between the 11th and 13th, saw him move to 14 under for the tournament.

Aphibarnrat was also bogey-free at the Regnum Carya Golf and Spa Resort, his five-under 66 leaving him level with Lowry.

Major winners Rose and Harrington are ominously poised just two strokes back after each signing for sublime 64s.

Rose was three under for his round by the turn and a streak of four straight birdies between the 12th and 15th boosted his position.

Harrington enjoyed a terrific front nine, which yielded five birdies, and his round could have been even better had it not been for a solitary bogey at the 15th.

Colsaerts was going along nicely at two under through the first nine, but a nightmare double-bogey six at the 11th after he found the water was followed by further dropped shots at 12 and 15.

The big-hitting Thomas Pieters is three off the pace on 11 under, while a cluster of six players are one shot further back.

Further down the leaderboard, Tyrrell Hatton is not among the front-runners but the Englishman enjoyed a grandstand finish by using a wedge to nail a 25-yard putt at the last.