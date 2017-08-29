Luan feeling right at home with Brazil

Gremio forward Luan says he could hardly imagine a better scenario than the opportunity to make his international debut on home soil.

The 24-year-old Olympic gold-medalist made his senior Selecao debut in January, as a squad restricted to domestic-based players faced Colombia in fundraising friendly to help victims of the Chapecoense air disaster.

And Luan is now hoping to make his official bow against Ecuador on Thursday at the Gremio Arena.

"I'm so happy to be have this opportunity here in the Selecao,” he told CBF TV.

“And very happy to be playing at home, right? I really think it couldn’t be any better, being here in my city, where I live, representing the national team. It’s a special moment for me.”

Luan has been heavily linked with a move to Europe over the last few weeks, with a deal to Spartak Moscow all but agreed, but is yet to confirm where his future lies.

Reported interest from English Premier League club Liverpool appears to have disappeared, and with the transfer window set to close this week, he now looks set to remain in Brazil to see out Gremio’s Copa Libertadores campaign.

And he says his focus is fully on making an international breakthrough ahead of next year’s World Cup.

"I played in the friendly in January,” he said. “I was really happy to be able to play in that and now it’s great to be involved in the qualifiers. If I can help, I will try to do my best so that we can achieve victories this week.”

Brazil, who have already confirmed their place at Russia 2018, host Ecuador on Thursday August 31 before travelling to Barranquilla to face Colombia on Tuesday September 5.