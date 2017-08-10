Luan and Neymar included in Brazil squad

Gremio starlet Luan has joined new PSG star Neymar in the Brazil squad for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers.
Already-qualified Brazil, who were the first team to book their place at Russia 2018, will host Ecuador in Porto Alegre on August 31 before travelling to Barranquilla to face Colombia on September 5.
And Olympic gold-medallist Luan, whose prospective transfer to Spartak Moscow has been delayed as Liverpool have shown interest, will now be hoping to make his competitive senior debut for the five-time world champions.
Tite has led the Selecao to eight consecutive victories in qualifying since his June 2016 appointment, but insists his team is still very much evolving ahead of next year’s showpiece.
The former Corinthians man named an experimental squad in June, when he embarked on his first Brasil Global Tour for friendlies against Argentina and Australia in Melbourne.
However, there were just five changes to his latest squad for World Cup qualifying, most in reserve positions.
Corinthians goalkeeper Cassio replaces Weverton, while Sao Paulo defender Rodrigo Caio comes in for Gil.
Shakhtar Donetsk forward Taison's inclusion sees Diego Souza dropped, as Luan replaces Flamengo's Diego and Gabriel Jesus returns from injury to leave Douglas Costa out in the cold.
New Manchester City signing Ederson retains his place and is set to battle Roma’s Allison for a starting spot in goal, but otherwise it appears business as usual for a very settled Brazil side.
Brazil squad in full
Goalkeepers: Alisson (Roma), Cassio (Corinthians), Ederson (Manchester City).
Full-backs: Dani Alves (PSG), Fagner (Corinthians), Filipe Luis (Atletico Madrid), Marcelo (Real Madrid).
Central defenders: Rodrigo Caio (Sao Paulo), Marquinhos (PSG), Miranda (Inter Milan), Thiago Silva (PSG).
Midfielders: Casemiro (Real Madrid), Fernandinho (Manchester City), Paulinho (Ghangzhou Evergrande), Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool), Renato Augusto (Beijing Guoan), Willian (Chelsea), Luan (Gremio), Giuliano (Zenit).
Forwards: Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City), Neymar (PSG), Roberto Firmino (Liverpool), Taison (Shakhtar Donetsk).
Predicted line-up: Alisson; Dani Alves, Marquinhos, Miranda, Marcelo; Casemiro, Paulinho, Renato Augusto; Coutinho, Neymar, Gabriel Jesus.