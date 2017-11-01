Luc Eymael not planning to release Siphelele Mthembu from Free State Stars in January

Goal caught up with the Ea Lla Koto coach who shed light on reports about Mthembu's future

Free State Stars coach Luc Eymael refutes reports that they are contemplating the release of former Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates striker Siphelele Mthembu in the January transfer window.

“We haven’t said anything about him to release him. He is doing well with us and is a big part of our plans and is a good back-up to (Edward) Manqele and (Mohammed) Anas. So, I don’t know why you people always like to create stories,” Eymael told Goal.

Mthembu arrived this season after undergoing a thorough assessment and has found the net once in the six official matches he has played so far.

The partnership of Manqele and Anas seems to be preferred by the Belgian, before the Ghanaian’s injury which should open the door for a certain ‘Shaka’ to permanently stake his claim.

“They have been complementing each other well before Anas picked up an injury against Platinum Stars. A good partnership is measured over the course of the season, not one or two games,” Eymael said.

The 58-year-old replaced Sammy Troughton and was axed after only two matches. He had steadied the Free Staters ship into the top eight.

“They have a good partnership like you said. They have both improved a lot and it’s a good sign for them and for everyone here at the club,” Eymael said.