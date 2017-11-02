Luc Eymael reaffirms commitment to Free State Stars amid Ugandan reports

The Belgian mentor has reportedly opened negotiations with the Ugandan Football Association, but the coach has moved quickly to shoot down the reports

Free State Stars coach Luc Eymael denied reports linking him with a move to the Ugandan national team coaching job.

“Again? Last time was before I came to Free State Stars, and yes, that was true. But no, I have not been informed recently about that. I haven’t had any contact with them now,” Eymael told the media on Wednesday.

“I receive offers every day, but to come back here, I had to do different things following the mistake I did against Polokwane City, and I want to prove that I can take a team and do good things,” Eymael said.

Despite huge interest in his services from across the continent, Eymael vows to remain in the PSL more so in his current assignment in Bethlehem.

“Offers are always there. Two days ago, I refused an offer from Algeria, one week ago it was Sfax from Tunisia. Casablanca also contacted me before they played (Mamelodi) Sundowns. I also had an offer from Namibia, but I would really like to do a good job at Free State Stars. And like I’ve always said, I really appreciate your country, it’s a very balanced league in Africa with good infrastructure,” Eymael said.