Lucas Perez edging towards Arsenal exit as agent hopes for £10.9m Deportivo deal

It has been a frustrating time at Emirates Stadium for the Spanish striker, but a return to familiar surroundings could spell an end to that

Lucas Perez could yet secure a return to Deportivo La Coruna, according to the Arsenal striker's agent.

The Spaniard has failed to impress since completing a £12.7million move to the club from Depor last August, featuring in only 11 Premier League games and scoring once.

A £10.9m transfer back to the Riazor is on the cards, but the two clubs are yet to agree terms, leaving Lucas - excluded from Arsenal's squad for the 4-3 opening-night win over Leicester City - in limbo.

The 28-year-old's representative Rodrigo Fernandez Lovelle told Sky Sports: "I think the £10.9million that Deportivo La Coruna have offered Arsenal is a great deal. Deportivo received £12.7million when they sold him to them last summer.

"They are giving everything to make this transfer possible. Lucas wants to play but he has a contract with Arsenal. I am hopeful an agreement can be reached."

Lucas being priced out of Arsenal exit

Pepe Mel's Depor started their La Liga campaign with Sunday's visit of champions Real Madrid.

