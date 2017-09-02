Lucas Perez reveals Arsenal didn't want to do Deportivo deal

Lucas Perez claims Arsenal were reluctant to sanction a return to Deportivo La Coruna, but eventually bowed to pressure.

The Spain international arrived at Emirates Stadium from Depor in a £17 million deal during the summer of 2016.

A year later and he has headed back in the opposition direction on loan, having been restricted to just 21 appearances for the Gunners.

His lack of opportunities forced to him to look elsewhere, with Newcastle and Everton among those reported to be keen, and the 28-year-old is delighted that he eventually got his wish as Arsenal relented late in the transfer window.

Lucas said upon his unveiling back at Depor: “I'm where I want to be.

“I have a right to decide what is going to happen with my future and what I want to do.

“Arsenal understood that and I'm grateful to them. They understood my situation and the fact that I wanted to return home.

“Arsenal defended their own interests, they initially didn't want me to return to Deportivo.

“They have reached agreements with many clubs but I clearly told them that my intention was to join Depor and no other alternative.”

While Arsenal were eager to send him elsewhere, Lucas has also revealed that he snubbed more lucrative offers in order to return to his hometown club.

He added: “I have always said that money doesn’t give me happiness. I move based on my emotions.

“When I went to Arsenal, it was a good decision, even though they didn’t give me opportunities.”

Lucas managed seven goals for Arsenal, but only one of those efforts came in the Premier League – with Arsene Wenger having handed him just two starts in the English top-flight.