Luck ruled out of Colts' clash with Titans

The Indianapolis Colts will not have Andrew Luck for another week, already ruling the quarterback out for their meeting with the Tennessee Titans.

Colts coach Chuck Pagano said Monday that it was "safe as hell" to say Luck will not play next week at Tennessee.

Luck had offseason shoulder surgery to repair a torn labrum.

The Colts are 2-3 without Luck as Jacoby Brissett has started the last four games, including Sunday's 26-23 overtime win against the San Francisco 49ers.

Luck threw for 4,240 yards with 31 touchdowns and 13 interceptions last season as the Colts finished 8-8 for the second straight year and missed the play-offs.

"I’ve got work to do to get to a level where I feel comfortable going out there and whipping every throw, in a sense," Luck said last week.

"So I’ve still got some more to [do] – and that's part of the process. That's part of the program that I'm on, it's part of why now I'm starting to integrate back into practice because certain things I can do – and feel pretty darn good doing; now there's other things that I need to continue to work on."