Luckless Roland-Jones out for the season

Toby Roland-Jones will miss the rest of the season after suffering another recurrence of the stress fracture to his back that kept the luckless England seamer out of the Ashes.

Roland-Jones made an impressive start to his international career last year, taking eight wickets on his Test debut against South Africa - including a five-wicket haul in the first innings at The Oval.

The 30-year-old missed the tours of Australia and New Zealand due to damage done in a County Championship clash with Lancashire and faces another lengthy absence after sustaining the same injury during Middlesex's defeat to Derbyshire last September.

Middlesex managing director of cricket Angus Fraser said: "Everybody at the club is devastated for Toby and our immediate thoughts are with him, and that he makes a full recovery.

"I know how frustrating it can be to miss a summer of cricket through injury, having been through this myself on two occasions. The ray of light is that you do recover and you do come back stronger and even more determined.

"Toby’s absence is obviously a setback for Middlesex and he will be missed for more than just his bowling. He is a fantastic presence in the dressing room and has been one of the finest bowlers in the country in the past six or seven years.

"Yet one player's misfortune is another player's opportunity and we have a number of young, hungry bowlers on our staff. They now have an opportunity to show their potential and to fill the hole created by Toby's misfortune. I have every confidence they are up to this challenge."