Lucky Lekgwathi confident improving Orlando Pirates will win major trophy

The 41-year-old has called for Qalinge's inclusion in the Bafana Bafana squad

Legendary Orlando Pirates defender Lucky Lekgwathi believes that the former will win a major trophy this season.

This is despite Bucs having suffered a 3-1 defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns in a PSL match at the Orlando Stadium on Wednesday.

“I think the supporters are very happy with the current performance of the team, they play very well although we’ve been losing against Sundowns, but I think this season we going to win something,” Lekgwathi told Drum.

Pirates goalkeeper Wayne Sandilands conceded two soft goals which helped his former side, Sundowns collect maximum points.

Lekgwathi, who enjoyed a lot of success as the Bucs captain, says a player can’t be judged on one game.

“You can’t judge a player with just one game, the team has been playing well and Wayne (Sandilands) needs to be given a chance. It was one of those days were he conceded two soft goals but he isn’t a bad player but for me I still rate him high," he said.

The Buccaneers will take on Polokwane City in a Telkom Knockout Cup quarter-final match at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

“Yesterday the team lost with dignity. They had a fighting spirit unlike last season. Everyone wants to play for the team now. We were not defeated yesterday because we’re a bad team. We are still trying to find right combinations,” he continued.

Lekgwathi went on to state that in-form Bucs winger Thabo Qalinge deserves a call up to the South African senior national team, Bafana Bafana.

"He’s got his confidence back under Pirates head coach Milutin Sredojevic and he needs to be selected for the national team," he stressed.

“So far Thabo is having a very good season and what I like about him is that he’s a very consistent player. It was not his day yesterday but with the run of the balls, you could tell that the boy is on fire.

“He missed several chances yesterday but it proves that he’s been working on his positioning and he’ll improve because time is still on his side. I think we need his quality in the national team at this moment,” he concluded.