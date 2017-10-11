The Lucky Seven – MVPs head to Copa Coca-Cola global cup tournament in South Africa

COPA Coca-Cola 2017 competition may be over but the winners just keep winning! Do you remember the seven outstanding players who were accorded bragging rights and awards as the Most Valuable Players, best goalkeepers, highest goalscorer? Well, those lucky seven were awarded a trip to Durban, South Africa for a global camp.

Hours before their trip, the winners did a quick visit to the Coca-Cola Lagos head office for a meet-and-greet with the Coca-Cola team to say a big thank you to the company that provided them the golden ticket opportunity to visit South Africa, rewarded their football skills with Education trust funds, and provided their schools with cash prizes and pitch makeovers.





