Luis Enrique delighted to end Barcelona reign with 'no sadness' but 'total joy' after Copa del Rey win

Luis Enrique has never been one for emotions, but through his almost permanently-furrowed brow he labelled himself delighted, and a little relieved, at leaving Barcelona with yet another trophy after defeating Alaves 3-1 in the Copa del Rey final.

“There is no sadness at all, total joy,” he said. “It is better for me to stop now, and for players too.

“Such big demands day to day take it out of you.”

It has been a demanding three-year spell in charge but it has also been a trophy-laden reign. This Copa del Rey, his ninth and final trophy, was the result of a 3-1 win over Alaves that proved ultimately to be fairly routine.

“It was not to be in La Liga or the Champions League, but our fans appreciate the effort these players made through the whole season,” he said.

“Most managers end up leaving clubs fired as results have not been good, so this is the best way to go.”

Luis Enrique’s final trophy win came courtesy of another Lionel Messi masterclass, with the Argentine opening the scoring before playing huge parts in Barca’s two subsequent goals.

But Messi’s coach will not miss him. Rather he will enjoy watching him from the comfort of his own sofa.

“Messi is extraordinary, an extra-terrestrial. The way he can take team on his shoulders is incredible. I have enjoyed having Messi at his prime, he's number one.

“He’s 30 years old and has 30 trophies now. Not bad, eh? Leo looks after himself very well and I hope to enjoy him for many more years at this level.”