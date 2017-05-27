Luis Enrique will be remembered as one of Barcelona's all-time greats

"Forever one of our own." A banner at Camp Nou last weekend let Luis Enrique know that he will remain in the hearts of many supporters at the Catalan club. And so he should following Barcelona's 3-1 win over Alaves in Saturday's Copa del Rey final - even if his third season failed to live up to expectations.

B arca win Copa del Rey

Luis Enrique took over in 2014 after Barca had failed to end the 2013-14 season with a major trophy under Gerardo Martino. But with expectations always high for the Blaugrana - and more so following the success of Pep Guardiola - he was asked in his presentation if he thought he could emulate his former team-mate.

"Don't compare me to Pep!" he said. But then he added: "Well, if you compare me to Pep it means I will have done something right..." And by the end of his first year in charge, he had a treble to back up those words.

But it was a sombre and serious Luis Enrique who faced the media in Berlin after Barca beat Juventus to win the Champions League and claim the third part of that treble triumph.

Luis Enrique Barcelona Eibar LaLiga 21052017
