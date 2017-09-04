Luis Garcia hails Liverpool's signing of Naby Keita

Former Spain international Luis Garcia has hailed Liverpool’s early signing of Naby Keita.
The Reds agreed a club record deal worth £48 million with RB Leipzig to sign the 22-year-old midfielder on a five-year deal which takes effect from July 1, 2018.
Garcia - who appeared 77 times, scoring 18 times for the Kops - is confident his signing will be a great addition to Jurgen Klopp's midfield next season.
"I think he is a fantastic player, we all know," Garcia was quoted by beIN Sports.
"Liverpool did a fantastic job signing him this year because you never know, if he continues in the same way maybe next year it's going to cost three or four times more.
"So I think they have done a fantastic job signing him right now, it's another arm to the midfield and we'll see how it goes and we will have to keep an eye on the team."