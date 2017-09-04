Luis Garcia hails Liverpool's signing of Naby Keita

The ex-Kop winger hailed the manner in which the Guinea international's talents has been secured by Jurgen Klopp ahead of next season

Former Spain international Luis Garcia has hailed Liverpool’s early signing of Naby Keita.

The Reds agreed a club record deal worth £48 million with RB Leipzig to sign the 22-year-old midfielder on a five-year deal which takes effect from July 1, 2018.

Garcia - who appeared 77 times, scoring 18 times for the Kops - is confident his signing will be a great addition to Jurgen Klopp's midfield next season.

"I think he is a fantastic player, we all know," Garcia was quoted by beIN Sports.

"Liverpool did a fantastic job signing him this year because you never know, if he continues in the same way maybe next year it's going to cost three or four times more.

"So I think they have done a fantastic job signing him right now, it's another arm to the midfield and we'll see how it goes and we will have to keep an eye on the team."