Luis Norton de Matos: Playing in AFC U-19 Qualifiers a fantastic experience

The India U-19 national team will try to book a place in the AFC Championship, when they play the qualifiers against Saudi Arabia, Yemen and Turkmenistan in the next five days.

Luis Norton de Matos, who had led India at the recently concluded FIFA U-17 World Cup, has been handed the responsibility of another age-group side and is more interested in the experience that the outfit will earn in the next few days.

“The top team from each group qualifies and then there is an option for the best-placed second teams. It would be a fantastic experience. In Europe, we have five age-level competitions for each year, U-16 to U-20. Here, there is a gap of two years. For some players, it would be the last chance to play the U-19 championship. They are ready to fight it out,” he told Goal.

The coach stressed that many among this current batch will be regulars for the senior national team in the coming years and the most important job is to ensure they reach that stage fully prepared.

“The more difficult games they play, the more experienced they become. In the World Cup, the most important thing was that the people were proud about the team, were enthusiastic about the team. They believed that there is a possibility of this team doing something good in the future.

“The way I see the fusion of U15 to U19 teams, in some years they are going to be the senior players. This is the key thing for me. If you have results, very good - because it makes people more confident about the project. If the target is to reach that line, I can fall three, four, five times on my way; but when I reach there, I need to be ready for the challenge,” he added.

Matos has promoted the core of his U-17 side besides bringing in a few players from the U-19 team to complement them. Over the last few weeks, the coach had a tough time finding the perfect balance. The team’s 1-0 win against Garhwal FC in a friendly was the only occasion when he got the chance to catch all the probables in action.