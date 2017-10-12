Lukaku 'fine and fit' after ankle knock - Man Utd boost and Liverpool warning offered by Vertonghen

Romelu Lukaku is “fine”, according to Jan Vertonghen, with the Manchester United striker ready for a crunch clash with Liverpool.

The £75 million striker nursed a slight ankle complaint during the international break, with the injury enough to keep him out of a 2018 World Cup qualifier with Bosnia-Herzegovina.

He was, however, to return to the Belgium fold for a meeting with Cyprus, and netted in a convincing 4-0 win.

Fellow countryman Vertonghen is convinced that the 24-year-old has shaken off any fitness issues and is raring to go ahead of the resumption of Premier League action this weekend.

The Tottenham defender told reporters on Lukaku: “The goal he got against Cyprus was so typical, a ball in behind and he brushed defenders off and smashed the ball into the net. I am sure he will be fine for Manchester United at the weekend.

“He used the first week with us to get fit. He was injured, I spoke to him and his ankle wasn’t in good shape but he has used the time well to recover and he is back and fit again.”

Lukaku’s effort against Cyprus was his 16th of the season for club and country.

