Lukaku's slump down to missing link Pogba, says Scholes

Romelu Lukaku’s barren spell at Manchester United is down to Paul Pogba being sidelined, says Paul Scholes.

The Belgian international has been among the goals since his French colleague picked up an untimely injury against Basel in September, with a productive opening to his time at Old Trafford delivering 11 efforts in 10 appearances.

Lukaku has, however, gone six games without finding the target, with another blank drawn in a Champions League meeting with Benfica – during which he was kept off penalty duty despite Jose Mourinho’s side being awarded two spot-kicks.

Scholes believes the 24-year-old is having to do too much himself and will only be sparked back into life once Pogba returns from a hamstring complaint.

The United legend told BT Sport: "I think if Pogba comes back he'll make a difference to the way they play.

"He links the team together and I don't think they have a good enough No.10 at the moment and that doesn't help Lukaku either.

"Pogba will make a difference and be more positive.

"Lukaku is having to do a lot for himself but Pogba will make the difference. They are missing a player to knit the team together."

