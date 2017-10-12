Lukaku backed by Silvestre to beat Ronaldo's Man Utd record

Romelu Lukaku is capable of setting a new record at Manchester United and topping Cristiano Ronaldo’s 31-goal Premier League haul in his first season, says Mikael Silvestre.

The Portuguese forward took five years to hit that mark at Old Trafford, with a memorable 2007-08 campaign seeing him find the target 42 times in all competitions.

Lukaku remains some way off emulating those feats, but the £75 million striker has enjoyed a positive start to his time with United – netting 11 times in 10 appearances.

Seven of those efforts have come in the English top-flight, and the 24-year-old is being backed to continue terrorising defences and write his own piece of Red Devils history.

Silvestre, speaking to 888sport, said: “Lukaku can beat Ronaldo’s scoring record in season one.

“It would be a big statement, personally for Romelu and the team as well. It would mean a lot and obviously mean they are in the race for the title.

“We are just in October and a lot can happen until the end but he can carry on.”

