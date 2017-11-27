Lukaku ban threat could rule him out of crucial Man City and Arsenal clashes

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku is facing the threat of a three-match ban which would rule him out of meetings with City and Arsenal, according to reports.

The Belgian international is waiting to discover whether his actions during a Premier League clash with Brighton will see him stung by retrospective punishment.

During a keenly fought encounter at Old Trafford, Lukaku appeared to kick out at Brighton’s Cameroonian defender Gaetan Bong.

The incident occurred at a corner which proved to be pivotal in the contest and generated many of the post-match talking points.

Lukaku had already sparked controversy in the winning of the set-piece, with Brighton boss Chris Hughton questioning the decision of the match officials after the game.

It was also from that corner, which Brighton could only half clear, that an effort from Ashley Young deflected off the unfortunate Lewis Dunk to record the only goal.

But while fortune favoured United on the day, their luck could be about to change as they sweat on Lukaku’s involvement in upcoming fixtures.

Manchester United fixtures 271117 More