Lukaku: I don't fear Zlatan... we need him at Man Utd!

The Belgian is looking forward to working with the veteran striker and believes he will help them in their bid to win the Premier League title

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku is excited about having the opportunity to team up with Zlatan Ibrahimovic, with the Belgian indicating that the Red Devils need someone with his mindset.

Ibrahimovic has committed himself to another year at Old Trafford after suffering a season-ending knee injury while playing against Anderlecht in the Europa League last term.

Lukaku only arrived into Jose Mourinho’s ranks in the summer and is thrilled by the prospect of teaming up with the veteran Swede.

“I said to Zlatan I hoped he would be back. We need his personality,” he said. “He will bring many qualities to the team, and help us in our goal of winning the title."

The 24-year-old former Barcelona, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain striker may cut an imposing figure, but Lukaku has pledged not to be overawed by his presence in the dressing room.

“I don’t fear the competition as a striker, or Zlatan. Things are going really well for me at United. The pre-season was good and it helped knowing a lot of the players before arriving.

“The manager has helped me a lot to settle quickly, so it has all been very positive. I am now with a coach that I have wanted to play with for a long time, since I was 11 years of age. And with him we are looking to do something special.

“For me it is all about progressing and learning in my career, and all the coaches I have had have helped me with that.”

Ibrahimovic is still recovering from his knee issue and has refused to put a date on his return to action, though Mourinho believes it will be in January.