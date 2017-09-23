Lukaku equals Man Utd scoring record

The 24-year-old's start in the Premier League has never been bettered by a Red Devil

No Manchester United player has enjoyed a better start to their career at Old Trafford than Romelu Lukaku, at least when it comes to goal scoring.

The Belgium international hitman struck against Southampton to register his sixth strike in as many Premier League outings for Jose Mourinho’s side – a record that only one other player can match.

Although the striker’s initial header from Ashley Young’s cross was saved, he reacted quickest to batter the ball into the net and match the streak that Louis Saha enjoyed at the start of his Premier League career with the Red Devils.

6 - No player scored more goals in their first six @premierleague games for @ManUtd than Romelu Lukaku (6, level with Louis Saha). Impact. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 23, 2017

The 24-year-old has found the net against West Ham (twice), Swansea, Stoke and his former club, Everton. Only Leicester have shut him out.

Meanwhile, Saha enjoyed a similar run when he moved to Old Trafford from Fulham in January 2004. The Frenchman netted against Southampton, Everton (twice), Fulham, Arsenal and Birmingham, but would only score one more goal that season.