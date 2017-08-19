Lukaku joins Ibrahimovic in exclusive Manchester United club

Only four players before the Belgian have made such a strong start for the Old Trafford club in recent years

Romelu Lukaku has joined an exclusive group of just five Manchester United players by scoring on his first two Premier League appearances for the club.

The Belgium international struck on his debut in last weekend’s 4-0 victory over West Ham and was again on the scoresheet as the Red Devils went to Swansea on Saturday and won by an identical scoreline.

The 24-year-old had to wait until the 80th minute of the fixture in Wales to make his mark, benefitting from the fine work of Anthony Martial and Henrikh Mkhitaryan to double United’s lead and open the floodgates as their opponents faded in the closing stages.

By scoring that goal, Lukaku has joined Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Anthony Martial, Federico Macheda and Louis Saha as players who have netted on their first two Premier League outings for the Old Trafford side.

Lukaku, who was also on target in the UEFA Super Cup loss to Real Madrid, was signed for £75 million from Everton this summer, having scored 25 times in 37 league outings for the Toffees last year.