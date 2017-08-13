Lukaku, Lacazette and Rooney hit the ground running with dream Premier League debuts

Romelu Lukaku's brace in Manchester United's 4-0 win over West Ham at Old Trafford rounded off a weekend to remember for forwards starting life with new clubs in the Premier League.

United's £75million man was the sixth frontman to mark his debut by finding the net during the opening round of fixtures.

Lukaku to fire United to the PL title 11/4

Here is a breakdown of the attacking stars who repaid a sizable chunk of the investment laid out by their employers in matchweek one.

ALEXANDRE LACAZETTE (ARSENAL)

View photos Alexandre Lacazette Arsenal Leicester City Premier League More

France striker Lacazette became Arsenal's record signing during the close season and took just 94 seconds to get off the mark when he steered in Mohamed Elneny's cross against Leicester City to lap up the acclaim at the Emirates Stadium. Arsene Wenger's men would go on to win a topsy-turvy encounter 4-3.

MOHAMED SALAH (LIVERPOOL)

View photos HD Mohamed Salah Roberto Firmino Liverpool More

Having a second crack at the Premier League after a disappointing stint at Chelsea, Egypt winger Salah has been revitalised by his time in Serie A with Fiorentina and Roma. His initial outing under Jurgen Klopp suggested things are going to be different this time around. The winger won a penalty, which Roberto Firmino successfully dispatched, before giving Liverpool a lead they were unable to hold on to in a breathless 3-3 draw.

STEVE MOUNIE (HUDDERSFIELD TOWN)

Newly promoted Huddersfield looked like a long-time fixture in England's top flight as they took apart Crystal Palace 3-0 at Selhurst Park. Their glorious introduction to the Premier League owned much to Mounie, who powered home a 26th-minute header shortly after Joel Ward's own goal and wrapped up three points by crowning a 78th-minute counter-attack. The 22-year-old racked up 14 goals for Montpellier in Ligue 1 last season, suggesting there are plenty more to come.

Pogba sets new personal best

WAYNE ROONEY (EVERTON)

View photos Wayne Rooney celebrates scoring for Everton v Stoke More

Read More