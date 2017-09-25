Lukaku and Raiola repeat calls for offensive chant to stop

With Manchester United fans continuing to sing a song deemed "offensive and discriminatory", Romelu Lukaku has again asked them to stop.

Romelu Lukaku has again called for Manchester United supporters to stop singing a song about him as the controversy is distracting from his performances, according to agent Mino Raiola.

Belgium international Lukaku has made a fine start to life at Old Trafford, with his eight goals in eight matches leading to fans seeking to honour their new forward with a chant.

However, the choice of words for the new song has drawn criticism from anti-racism organisation Kick It Out, who called it "offensive and discriminatory".

While United and Lukaku have both asked that the chant be stopped, some fans continued to sing it during Saturday's win at Southampton, leading Raiola to reiterate the player's position.

"[Lukaku] would like this song to stop," the agent said, as reported by the Times. "They are talking more about the song than about his football. That's his and my quote."

Lukaku will look to continue his fine scoring run against CSKA Moscow in Wednesday's Champions League clash.