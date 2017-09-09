Lukaku ready to 'lead' at Man Utd and take on 'big role', says Martinez

Romelu Lukaku is ready to take on a “big role” at Manchester United after maturing into a £75 million striker, says Roberto Martinez.

The Belgium boss claims to have noticed a difference in the 24-year-old in the short time since his big-money summer move to Old Trafford.

He now sees the powerful frontman as a leader and a man ready to provide inspiration in a Premier League title-chasing side.

Martinez told Radio 5 Live: "He's ready to take that responsibility.

"I think Romelu's got a lead brain.

"He's ready for that responsibility, he’s ready for that big role.

“I've just seen a little bit of a difference in the last camp that he was thirsty to be at the right place at the right time, to take the big moment, to control the big moment in the game.

"I've never seen Romelu lose what makes him special which is that goal-scoring threat which he's had from a young age.

"Now he seems to grow in every game that he plays for Manchester United."

Lukaku has enjoyed a dream start to his time with the Red Devils, netting four times in as many games – including three in as many Premier League outings.

He will be hoping to add to that tally on Saturday when Mourinho’s men travel to the bet365 Stadium to take on Stoke.

Victory for United would see them stretch their faultless opening to the 2017-18 campaign and cement their position at the top of the early standings.