Lukaku reveals no release clause was included in £75m Man Utd transfer

Romelu Lukaku has revealed that there is no release clause in his Manchester United contract as he intends to spend “a very long time” at the club.

The Belgium international secured a £75 million switch to Old Trafford during the summer transfer window.

That move has allowed him to fulfil his ambition of gracing the Champions League and challenging for top honours.

At 24 years of age there is the possibility that he could go chasing further dreams elsewhere in the future, but Lukaku insists he is planning to stick around with the Red Devils for some considerable time.

Pressed on whether a release clause was included in the deal which took him to the Theatre of Dreams, the powerful striker told DH: “I don’t have one, but I’m very happy. I hope I stay there for a very long time.”

United’s deal for Lukaku has been made to look like very shrewd business, given the start to life he has made at Old Trafford – with four goals in as many games.

His price tag also appears favourable, with the record-breaking €222 million move of Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain raising asking prices across the board.

Lukaku is reluctant to speculate to what he could be worth in the future, when supposedly at the peak of his powers, with a proven frontman eager to avoid putting a price on his own head.

He added: “I’m not going to leave. I’m happy over there. Manchester United is a big club.”

Lukaku has helped United to set the early pace in the Premier League title race, with Jose Mourinho’s side yet to drop a point or concede a goal.

He has carried his fine form into the international break, with a hat-trick netted in a 9-0 demolition of Gibraltar on Thursday.