Luke Morris looking forward to Marsha swansong at Breeders' Cup

You have to go back to Sheikh Albadou in 1991 for the only British horse to triumph in a Breeders’ Cup Sprint. That was on dirt and even since a Turf equivalent was introduced in 2008 the American sprinters have held sway but if jockey Luke Morris has his way that will change on Saturday when Marsha signs off her racing career.

Though she has not raced round a bend on turf since she won her maiden at Catterick, Sir Mark Prescott’s filly brings some very smart form to the race, has already beaten the hot-favourite Lady Aurelia, has a plum draw, should not mind the ground and her jockey is confident she has what it takes.

It is a first Breeders’ Cup ride for Morris, 29, one of the hardest grafting jockeys in Britain with 1200 rides under his belt already this year. This week, with a reconnoitre of the track on Archie Watson’s Corinthia Knight in a race on tomorrow’s under-card his only other ride, will have seemed like a holiday, something he normally fits in around the inevitable suspensions that come with so much riding.

Despite his huge experience in Britain, he feels the best preparation for his first rides in America was the three months he spent one winter eight years ago as an apprentice riding track-work for Ben Cecil at Santa Anita and Hollywood Park. “Through that I’m aware of the nature of American racing,” he explained yesterday.

Having ridden Del Mar’s tight turf track for the first time yesterday – Marsha is being kept off it until her race – Morris was surprised at one aspect at least. “The home stretch is a bit longer than I thought it was,” he said. “And I was pleased to see Wednesday’s five furlong sprint on turf go to a closer (a horse which comes from behind) which is a positive.

“It will be good to get a feel for the course earlier and it’s all about getting her balanced and on the right lead. From our draw we should be able to stalk the pace and we know Lady Aurelia will be on the front end.”