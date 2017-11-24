Luke Shaw should leave Manchester United if he wants to realise his potential, says Phil Neville

Shaw has not featured in the league so far this season: Getty

Phil Neville has said that Luke Shaw likely needs to leave Manchester United if he wants to play first-team football.

Neville helped to scout Shaw while coaching at United under Louis van Gaal, but has admitted that he is disappointed with the left-back’s development and thinks the 22-year-old has to quit Old Trafford if he wants to realise his potential.

Shaw joined United from Southampton for £30m in 2014, but has failed to impress Jose Mourinho and has played just 47-minutes of first-team football this season, coming on off the bench against both Burton Albion and Swansea in the Carabao Cup.

“Look, he should be England's left-back, 100 per cent. I scouted him for United when I was coach there,” Neville said on Sky Sports programme The Debate.

“At Southampton I thought, 'He's an England left-back', he was one of the best young left-backs I've seen in a long time. Going forward he had absolutely everything.

“I just find it frustrating now that he's not grasping the opportunity in front of him and fulfilling that potential.

“He needs to play football and I'm not sure that's going to be at United.”

Shaw admitted recently that he wants to work with former manager Mauricio Pochettino again, sparking rumours that Tottenham could make a move for him.

And with Spurs left-back Danny Rose last week voicing his frustration over a lack of playing time, there is a chance the two players could move in opposite directions when the transfer window reopens in January.