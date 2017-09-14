Luongo is the best midfielder in the Championship - Holloway

The Socceroo has earned significant plaudits from his manager after a blistering start to the season

Massimo Luongo is the best midfielder in the Championship, according to his Queens Park Rangers manager Ian Holloway.

The Australian inspired QPR to a 2-2 draw against Millwall on Tuesday night, scoring a fine volley to kick-start a comeback from two goals down.

Holloway was full of praise for the 24-year-old's run of form - believing he was currently the division's best in his position.

"The kid’s getting better and better. I’m delighted for him. If there’s a better midfielder in the league at the moment then I’d like to see him," Holloway said.

"If he starts (scoring more goals) then, wow, what a player we’ve got on our hands. That’s the icing on the cake."

The goal was Luongo's first for the club since March and the player admitted the drought was starting to play on his mind.

"It's such a relief to score," Luongo said on QPR's official website.

"I waited so long for my first one last year so I'm just happy to get it under my belt. It comes from confidence - and the boys helped.

"When the team is playing well it's a lot easier to get some shots off and to look good. I have been criticised throughout my career for not getting enough goals so hopefully that's the first of many."

Luongo's QPR are currently sitting 10th with 11 points from seven games after a mixed start to their Championship campaign.

He will also be hoping to feature in Australia's two-leg World Cup qualifying playoff against Syria on October 5 and 10.