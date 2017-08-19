Lynagh slams schoolboy Wallabies' display

After watching Australia slump to a heavy defeat to New Zealand, Michael Lynagh launched a scathing attack on Michael Cheika's side.

Australia legend Michael Lynagh ripped into the current Wallabies side after they were humiliated in the opening 40 minutes of their Rugby Championship clash with New Zealand on Saturday.

The All Blacks ran in six tries in the first half in Sydney as gaping holes appeared in Australia's defence, the visitors leading 40-6 at the break before eventually winning 54-34.

Sloppy errors, poor tackling and horrendous communication left the Wallabies in disarray at ANZ Stadium, and Lynagh could not hide his anger and disappointment.

"I can't overestimate how angry I am at seeing an Australian team have skills that are non-existent," he said on Sky Sports.

"Passing and catching and making tackles and trusting the bloke beside you are pretty basic even at schoolboy level.

"Australia has had a month to work together to try and create stuff and do things and they come up with that in the first 40? Very, very disappointing."

Australia skipper Michael Hooper acknowledged his side were not good enough early on, but was "proud" of their recovery.

But Lynagh was not impressed with his positivity and insisted there was still plenty for Michael Cheika to be concerned about ahead of the return fixture in Dunedin next weekend.

"The thing that lingers with me is the first half, how poor that was," Lynagh added.

"Michael Hooper there seemed pretty content with the second half and that we scored a few tries. We still lost by 20 points at the end of the day and at half-time we were 40 points down.

"That's an international half-back Nick Phipps, passing one ball to his right and it goes above a bloke's head. It was just so poor.

"The simple skills of passing and tackling were non-existent in the first half and that's very worrying."