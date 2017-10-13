Lyon 3 Monaco 2: Magnificent Fekir sees off champions

Lyon defeated Monaco in a sensational Ligue 1 match on Friday, giving PSG an opportunity to move six points clear.

Nabil Fekir scored a dramatic stoppage-time winner as Ligue 1 champions Monaco were beaten 3-2 by Lyon in a pulsating encounter.

Lyon clinched an unbelievable victory in the fifth minute of added time when Fekir capped a fine individual performance by netting a 25-yard free-kick.

The home captain ended Friday's thrilling match with two goals and an assist, as his late winner handed Monaco's hopes of defending their title another significant early blow.

Prior to the late drama, it looked like as if all the scoring had been done in the first half at Parc OL.

Mariano Diaz broke the deadlock by netting for a third consecutive league game after the hosts had twice hit the post early on.

Rony Lopes hit back for Monaco, who were playing without Radamel Falcao after his exploits for Colombia in the international break, but Fekir put Lyon back in front.

Monaco responded again, though, with Adama Traore marking his first appearance of the season in style with a wonderful strike.

Both sides had chances to win it in the second half, but just as it looked like they would have to be happy with a draw ahead of their respective European commitments next week, Fekir settled the match with his seventh top-flight goal of the season.

The devastating defeat means Monaco are without a win in three across all competitions and stay three points behind leaders Paris Saint-Germain, who have the chance to extend their lead to six away against Dijon on Saturday.

Bruno Genesio's men, meanwhile, jump up to third in the table after earning their first win in six matches.

Lyon went close early when Fekir swung in a corner from which Lucas Tousart sent a free header from six yards against the post.

The hosts struck the woodwork again a few moments later, with Monaco goalkeeper Danijel Subasic far too casual in goal dealing with Kamil Glik's back-pass, allowing Mariano to charge him down and deflect the ball against the post.